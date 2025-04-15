Left Menu

China's Growing Trade Connections: A Magnetic Pull for Investment

China is set to expand its trade partnerships and attract more investment, as stated by the foreign ministry. Amid global uncertainties, China aims to foster cooperation rather than conflict. The China International Consumer Products Expo in Hainan highlights this commitment to collaboration and economic growth.

China is poised to deepen its trade alliances and become an even stronger force in global investment, according to the country's foreign ministry.

Addressing the myriad of external challenges, China's stance is to work jointly with partners and avoid conflicts, said Lin Jian, a spokesperson. The remarks were made at a regular press briefing in the context of the ongoing China International Consumer Products Expo in Hainan.

This exposition serves as a testament to China's dedication to fostering international cooperation and pursuing growth opportunities amidst uncertainties.

