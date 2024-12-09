Left Menu

India Boosts Millets with Production Linked Incentive Scheme

India's government launched the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Millet-Based Products with a Rs800 crore investment to promote millets in food production. Targeting sales growth, the initiative encourages local sourcing, benefiting farmers while overcoming initial challenges to enhance the millet market landscape through strategic facilitation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:37 IST
India Boosts Millets with Production Linked Incentive Scheme
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of India has announced a strategic initiative aimed at transforming the millet market through the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Millet-Based Products (PLISMBP). Launched for FY 2022-2023 to FY 2026-2027, this scheme allocates Rs800 crore to drive innovation in millet-based food production, supporting both farmers and processors.

A significant modification within the scheme is the removal of the threshold investment requirement, allowing broader participation. Companies must demonstrate a minimum 10 percent growth in sales over their base year to avail incentives. The scheme specifically targets branded Ready-to-Eat (RTE) and Ready-to-Cook (RTC) consumer products, mandating they contain at least 15 percent millet by weight or volume.

Initially, 30 beneficiaries joined the scheme, with 29 remaining after one withdrawal. The focus on sourcing agricultural products domestically, excluding additives, flavors, and oils, for millet-based foods has notably boosted local production and procurement, greatly benefiting Indian farmers. The first year saw 19 participants file claims, resulting in Rs3.917 crore disbursed.

To enhance the scheme's implementation, the government has introduced measures such as a user-friendly portal and dedicated support groups for issue resolution. Regular monitoring, technical assistance, and weekly progress meetings ensure smooth implementation, as confirmed by Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bhittu in a Rajya Sabha session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024