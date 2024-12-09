Rising Rajasthan: A Beacon of India's Economic Surge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that the Indian economy is witnessing a transformation built on the principles of 'Reform, Perform and Transform' at the Rising Rajasthan Summit.

Modi pointed out that India has ascended from being the tenth to the fifth-largest economy in just a decade, marking significant progress in exports and economic growth.

Rajasthan is emerging as a hub of opportunity with its robust infrastructure and a government geared towards economic stability and youth empowerment, attracting global attention and investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)