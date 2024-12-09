Left Menu

Rising Rajasthan: A Beacon of India's Economic Surge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Rising Rajasthan Summit, highlighted India's significant economic growth and the state's development. Emphasizing the mantra 'Reform, Perform and Transform,' Modi discussed India's rise as the fifth-largest global economy and Rajasthan's growing prominence in infrastructure and investment opportunities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that the Indian economy is witnessing a transformation built on the principles of 'Reform, Perform and Transform' at the Rising Rajasthan Summit.

Modi pointed out that India has ascended from being the tenth to the fifth-largest economy in just a decade, marking significant progress in exports and economic growth.

Rajasthan is emerging as a hub of opportunity with its robust infrastructure and a government geared towards economic stability and youth empowerment, attracting global attention and investments.

