Understanding Pneumonia: A Global Health Challenge

Pneumonia is a global health concern, affecting millions across the world annually. Despite its prevalence, awareness and understanding of pneumonia among the public remain limited.

Consultant Pulmonologist Dr. K. Ramasubramaniam from Kauvery Hospital, Trichy, explains pneumonia as a lung infection caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi, leading to swollen lung tissue and fluid or pus accumulation.

Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP), often resulting from Streptococcus pneumoniae, flu viruses, and others, claims millions of lives, notably in low-income countries. Vulnerable groups include the elderly, diabetics, and those exposed to pollution. Vaccination, better hygiene, and increased awareness can help curb its spread and save lives.

