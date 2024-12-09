Left Menu

Understanding Pneumonia: A Global Health Challenge

Pneumonia remains a significant health issue worldwide, claiming millions of lives each year. It can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi and occurs in various forms, including community-acquired pneumonia. Awareness and preventive measures are crucial to combating this highly contagious disease, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

Tackling Pneumonia: What is Needed is Awareness. Image Credit: ANI
Pneumonia is a global health concern, affecting millions across the world annually. Despite its prevalence, awareness and understanding of pneumonia among the public remain limited.

Consultant Pulmonologist Dr. K. Ramasubramaniam from Kauvery Hospital, Trichy, explains pneumonia as a lung infection caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi, leading to swollen lung tissue and fluid or pus accumulation.

Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP), often resulting from Streptococcus pneumoniae, flu viruses, and others, claims millions of lives, notably in low-income countries. Vulnerable groups include the elderly, diabetics, and those exposed to pollution. Vaccination, better hygiene, and increased awareness can help curb its spread and save lives.

