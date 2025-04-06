Carlos Sainz Fined for National Anthem Mishap Amid Gastric Woes

Carlos Sainz, a prominent driver for Williams in Formula One, faced a 20,000 euro fine, with half suspended, for missing the national anthem ceremony at the Japanese Grand Prix. The delay was attributed to unexpected stomach problems.

The race stewards explained that usual penalties for such offenses are set at 60,000 euros. However, they acknowledged Sainz's discomfort, verified by medical confirmation, as a mitigating factor.

Sainz had started the race from the 15th position after a qualifying penalty for impeding. He ultimately finished in 14th place, with his stomach ailment considered in his defense.

