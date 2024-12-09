Kia India Announces Price Hike Amid Rising Costs

Kia India has announced a price increase across its entire model range, effective January 1, 2025. The automaker cited escalating commodity prices and supply chain-related costs as the primary reasons for the 2% hike.

In a statement, Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, emphasized Kia's commitment to delivering top-tier, technologically advanced vehicles to its customers. He noted that the price adjustment was necessary due to persistent cost pressures.

Despite these financial challenges, Kia is shouldering a considerable portion of the cost hike to minimize the impact on its customers. The company has sold 1.6 million units cumulatively in India and abroad up to now.

