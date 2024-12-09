Kia India Announces Price Hike Amid Rising Costs
Kia India is set to increase the prices of its models by 2% starting January 1, 2025, due to higher commodity prices and supply chain costs. Despite these challenges, the company aims to lessen the financial burden on customers and maintains its commitment to quality.
- Country:
- India
Kia India has announced a price increase across its entire model range, effective January 1, 2025. The automaker cited escalating commodity prices and supply chain-related costs as the primary reasons for the 2% hike.
In a statement, Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, emphasized Kia's commitment to delivering top-tier, technologically advanced vehicles to its customers. He noted that the price adjustment was necessary due to persistent cost pressures.
Despite these financial challenges, Kia is shouldering a considerable portion of the cost hike to minimize the impact on its customers. The company has sold 1.6 million units cumulatively in India and abroad up to now.
(With inputs from agencies.)
