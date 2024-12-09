Left Menu

Rajasthan's Investment Climate: Beyond MoUs

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra emphasizes the importance of controlling law and order in the state to foster a welcoming environment for investors. Speaking at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, he urges transparency in measuring real investment outcomes and stresses continuous government support for industry growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:08 IST
Rajasthan's Investment Climate: Beyond MoUs
Govind Singh Dotasra
  • Country:
  • India

In an impassioned address during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra underscored the urgent need for improved law and order to make the state more attractive to investors.

Governor Dotasra emphasized the importance of tangible investment outcomes and questioned the efficacy of agreements signed merely on paper, urging the government to ensure actual economic growth and job creation.

He further advocated for sustainable efforts in cleanliness and ongoing governmental support for new industries, ensuring genuine progress for the state beyond mere statistics and signed MoUs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024