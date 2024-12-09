Rajasthan's Investment Climate: Beyond MoUs
Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra emphasizes the importance of controlling law and order in the state to foster a welcoming environment for investors. Speaking at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, he urges transparency in measuring real investment outcomes and stresses continuous government support for industry growth.
In an impassioned address during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra underscored the urgent need for improved law and order to make the state more attractive to investors.
Governor Dotasra emphasized the importance of tangible investment outcomes and questioned the efficacy of agreements signed merely on paper, urging the government to ensure actual economic growth and job creation.
He further advocated for sustainable efforts in cleanliness and ongoing governmental support for new industries, ensuring genuine progress for the state beyond mere statistics and signed MoUs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
