Leadership Transition at RBI: Remembering Shaktikanta Das
The departure of Shaktikanta Das as the RBI Governor marks the end of a notable tenure characterized by flexibility and stakeholder engagement. Former colleagues reflect on Das’ leadership qualities. Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra steps in as the new RBI Governor amid optimism about his seasoned persona and articulate nature.
- Country:
- India
The tenure of Shaktikanta Das as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India has come to an end, leaving a notable legacy in its wake. Das, hailed for his ability to engage with a broad spectrum of stakeholders, played a crucial role in synchronizing fiscal and monetary policies.
His leadership style, which encouraged innovation and promoted flexibility amongst team members, has been fondly remembered by former colleagues. They admire Das for skillfully managing conflicting interests, a quality that proved vital during his nearly six-year stint as the second longest-serving RBI Governor.
With the appointment of Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as the 26th Governor of RBI, expectations are high. Malhotra, described as seasoned and articulate by those familiar with his work, steps into the role amidst conversations about his potential impact. The decision not to extend Das' tenure has sparked speculation about his next move in government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hero MotoCorp and Zero Motorcycles Accelerate Electric Innovation
India International Trade Fair 2024: A Showcase of Power and Local Innovation
Tata Transformation Prize Fuels Innovation for India's Future
Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future
Revolutionizing Underwriting: OmniGen AI Drives Innovation at Canara HSBC Life Insurance