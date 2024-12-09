Leadership Transition at RBI: Remembering Shaktikanta Das

The tenure of Shaktikanta Das as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India has come to an end, leaving a notable legacy in its wake. Das, hailed for his ability to engage with a broad spectrum of stakeholders, played a crucial role in synchronizing fiscal and monetary policies.

His leadership style, which encouraged innovation and promoted flexibility amongst team members, has been fondly remembered by former colleagues. They admire Das for skillfully managing conflicting interests, a quality that proved vital during his nearly six-year stint as the second longest-serving RBI Governor.

With the appointment of Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as the 26th Governor of RBI, expectations are high. Malhotra, described as seasoned and articulate by those familiar with his work, steps into the role amidst conversations about his potential impact. The decision not to extend Das' tenure has sparked speculation about his next move in government.

