Kerala vs. Center: The Vizhinjam Seaport VGF Dispute

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes the Central Government's decision to treat the Viability Gap Fund (VGF) for Vizhinjam Seaport as a repayable loan rather than a grant. He argues that this contradicts their longstanding VGF policy and highlights the significant financial implications for the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has voiced strong opposition against the Union Government's decision to treat the Viability Gap Fund (VGF) for the Vizhinjam Seaport project as a repayable loan. Speaking to the media, Vijayan accused the Centre of a vindictive approach towards the state.

In a letter to the state, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reaffirmed that the VGF allocation should not be regarded as a grant but as a loan. Highlighting previous instances, Vijayan argued that no repayment condition was imposed when VGF was allocated for projects like the Kochi Metro, describing the new criteria as a deviation from standard guidelines.

The issue has sparked concerns due to potential financial strains, with the Government of India expected to earn significant revenue from Vizhinjam Port, while Kerala faces a looming financial burden if the repayment condition stands. The Chief Minister reiterated Kerala's contributions to the project and requested equal treatment to other ports like Tuticorin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

