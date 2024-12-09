Tragic Brake Failure: Mumbai Bus Accident Claims Lives

A tragic bus accident in Mumbai involving the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has resulted in the deaths of three people, with 17 others injured. The incident occurred on Monday night when the bus reportedly suffered a brake failure, according to police and municipal corporation officials.

The crash took place near the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) L Ward in Kurla, as the driver lost control and veered the vehicle into pedestrians and multiple vehicles before coming to an abrupt stop inside Buddha Colony, a nearby residential area. Officials have confirmed that the bus driver has been detained for questioning.

Eyewitness Zeeshan Ansari stated that he witnessed the bus driving erratically before it collided with pedestrians. The 12-meter electric bus is leased from Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech, with drivers provided by a private operator. The vehicle was registered this year and is only three months old.

(With inputs from agencies.)