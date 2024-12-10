Tragedy in Mumbai: Brake Failure Leads to Fatal BEST Bus Crash

A tragic bus accident in Mumbai's Kurla West area has claimed six lives and injured over 40 others, according to local officials. The incident, which occurred on Monday night, involved a BEST bus reportedly experiencing brake failure.

The vehicle swerved uncontrollably for 200 meters, colliding with multiple vehicles and pedestrians before coming to a halt in the Buddha Colony residential area. Eyewitnesses, including local resident Zaid Ahmed, recounted the horrifying scene with bodies on the ground and immediate efforts to aid victims.

The bus, an electric vehicle from Olectra, was on a wet lease by BEST, and officials are investigating the involvement of the private operator's driver as the bus was newly registered. However, the focus remains on the cause of the brake failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)