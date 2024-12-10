China's Trade Dilemma: Exports Slow, Imports Decline Amid Economic Challenges

China has experienced a slowdown in export growth and a decline in imports for November, surpassing prior expectations and signaling potential challenges for its economy as leaders strive for post-pandemic recovery.

According to customs data released Tuesday, exports increased by 6.7 per cent compared to last year, down from October's 12.7 per cent. Imports saw a 3.9 per cent drop, influenced by diminished industrial and consumer demand.

Despite these figures, analysts suggest setbacks could be temporary, citing competitiveness and tariff-induced acceleration for future export growth. Meanwhile, domestic demand might see recovery as fiscal policies expand.

