China's Trade Dilemma: Exports Slow, Imports Decline Amid Economic Challenges

China's trade activity showed reduced growth in exports and a decline in imports for November, raising concerns about economic recovery post-COVID-19. Amid such trade uncertainties, international tensions, especially with the US, pose further challenges. However, experts predict temporary setbacks, anticipating renewed export momentum and increased domestic demand soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has experienced a slowdown in export growth and a decline in imports for November, surpassing prior expectations and signaling potential challenges for its economy as leaders strive for post-pandemic recovery.

According to customs data released Tuesday, exports increased by 6.7 per cent compared to last year, down from October's 12.7 per cent. Imports saw a 3.9 per cent drop, influenced by diminished industrial and consumer demand.

Despite these figures, analysts suggest setbacks could be temporary, citing competitiveness and tariff-induced acceleration for future export growth. Meanwhile, domestic demand might see recovery as fiscal policies expand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

