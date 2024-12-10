China's Trade Dilemma: Exports Slow, Imports Decline Amid Economic Challenges
China's trade activity showed reduced growth in exports and a decline in imports for November, raising concerns about economic recovery post-COVID-19. Amid such trade uncertainties, international tensions, especially with the US, pose further challenges. However, experts predict temporary setbacks, anticipating renewed export momentum and increased domestic demand soon.
China has experienced a slowdown in export growth and a decline in imports for November, surpassing prior expectations and signaling potential challenges for its economy as leaders strive for post-pandemic recovery.
According to customs data released Tuesday, exports increased by 6.7 per cent compared to last year, down from October's 12.7 per cent. Imports saw a 3.9 per cent drop, influenced by diminished industrial and consumer demand.
Despite these figures, analysts suggest setbacks could be temporary, citing competitiveness and tariff-induced acceleration for future export growth. Meanwhile, domestic demand might see recovery as fiscal policies expand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- trade
- export
- import
- economy
- November
- COVID-19
- US tariffs
- monetary policy
- fiscal spending
ALSO READ
From COVID-19 to Disease X: Strengthening Gender Equity in Crisis Responses
PM Modi stresses on need to link cooperative movement to circular economy, promote international collaboration.
Empowering Cooperatives: India's Path to Circular Economy
ICC Board to meet virtually on November 29 to finalise schedule of next year's Champions Trophy.
German Economy Minister Proposes Electricity Subsidies to Tackle High Energy Costs