Tragic Mumbai Bus Crash Sparks Police Action
A tragic bus accident in Mumbai's Kurla area claimed seven lives and injured 42 others, prompting the arrest of the driver on charges of culpable homicide. The incident involved a BEST bus and damaged 22 vehicles. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause, with brake failure suspected.
- Country:
- India
An immediate arrest was made following a devastating bus crash in Mumbai's Kurla locality on Monday night, which resulted in seven fatalities and injuries to 42 individuals, according to police officials.
The crash involved a BEST public transport bus that collided with multiple vehicles and pedestrians, severely damaging 22 vehicles on SG Barve Marg. The driver, identified as Sanjay More, has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
Authorities suspect a brake failure led to the driver's loss of control. Blood samples are being tested to rule out intoxication. The injured, including police officers, are being treated at various hospitals. A court appearance for the driver is imminent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fatal Altercation: E-Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Stabbing in Delhi
Car Driver Arrested After Alleged Two-Kilometer Dragging Incident in Pune
Tragedy Strikes: Mumbai BEST Bus Accident Claims Six Lives
Tragic Delivery: Culpable Homicide Charges in Uttar Pradesh
Illicit Liquor Haul: Truck Driver Arrested