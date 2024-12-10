Left Menu

Empowering Inclusion: Celebrating Disability Leadership at Bengaluru's IDPD Mela

The Association of People with Disability held its International Day of Persons with Disabilities event, themed 'Championing Disability Leadership for a Sustainable Tomorrow,' in Bengaluru. The event highlighted the importance of accessibility, inclusive programs, and leadership, with activities demonstrating the experiences of persons with disabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-12-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 13:17 IST
Empowering Inclusion: Celebrating Disability Leadership at Bengaluru's IDPD Mela
Students participating in the IDPD Mela, promoting awareness and inclusion on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Association of People with Disability (APD) marked the International Day of Persons with Disabilities with a bustling fair at India Campus Crusade for Christ, Bengaluru, focusing on the theme "Championing Disability Leadership for a Sustainable Tomorrow." The event aimed to spotlight the vital contributions of persons with disabilities towards an inclusive society.

Chief guest Krishnamurthy K., a district official for the welfare of differently-abled individuals, highlighted the transformative potential of such events. He praised the use of the "Yes To Access" app, a tool leveraging computer vision to identify barriers, thus building a database that enhances public accessibility.

APD exhibited various support programs covering education, rehabilitation, and employment, drawing attention to resources like assistive devices that improve mobility and independence. Participants explored Experience Zones to gain insight into the challenges faced by persons with disabilities and enrolled in schemes like Niramaya Health Insurance, ensuring crucial benefits are accessible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024