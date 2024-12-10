Empowering Inclusion: Celebrating Disability Leadership at Bengaluru's IDPD Mela
The Association of People with Disability held its International Day of Persons with Disabilities event, themed 'Championing Disability Leadership for a Sustainable Tomorrow,' in Bengaluru. The event highlighted the importance of accessibility, inclusive programs, and leadership, with activities demonstrating the experiences of persons with disabilities.
The Association of People with Disability (APD) marked the International Day of Persons with Disabilities with a bustling fair at India Campus Crusade for Christ, Bengaluru, focusing on the theme "Championing Disability Leadership for a Sustainable Tomorrow." The event aimed to spotlight the vital contributions of persons with disabilities towards an inclusive society.
Chief guest Krishnamurthy K., a district official for the welfare of differently-abled individuals, highlighted the transformative potential of such events. He praised the use of the "Yes To Access" app, a tool leveraging computer vision to identify barriers, thus building a database that enhances public accessibility.
APD exhibited various support programs covering education, rehabilitation, and employment, drawing attention to resources like assistive devices that improve mobility and independence. Participants explored Experience Zones to gain insight into the challenges faced by persons with disabilities and enrolled in schemes like Niramaya Health Insurance, ensuring crucial benefits are accessible.
