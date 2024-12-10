Xi Jinping Warns of Economic Fallout in US-China Tech and Tariff Wars

Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a cautionary statement on Tuesday, warning against the economic repercussions of continued tariff and technology conflicts between China and the United States. Speaking to international organization leaders, Xi voiced that such conflicts are contrary to historical trends and economic laws and predicted no victors would emerge.

In light of recent remarks from US President-elect Donald Trump about the China-US relationship, Xi reiterated China's intent to focus on domestic affairs while firmly defending its sovereignty and interests. The discussions underscored the growing economic tensions as Trump awaits his inauguration with pledged tariffs on Chinese goods.

Amidst a sluggish Chinese economy, Xi assured global economic leaders of China's robust growth objectives and encouraged worldwide collaboration on innovation and new growth opportunities, emphasizing the nation's role as a significant driver of global economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)