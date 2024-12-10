Statiq and Vertelo Drive Future of EV Charging in India

Statiq, a leading EV charging network operator, has announced a strategic partnership with e-mobility solutions provider Vertelo to improve the charging infrastructure in India.

The collaboration will see Statiq supplying EV chargers and offering complete EPC services to install and commission them. By co-developing EV charging sites, the two companies aim to expand India's EV infrastructure.

The initiative aligns with Statiq's goal of operating 20,000 chargers by 2025, bolstered by Vertelo's financial solutions. 'This partnership supports a sustainable and greener future,' said Akshit Bansal, CEO of Statiq. Vertelo's CEO, Sandeep Gambhir, emphasized the importance of this infrastructure for the transition to electric vehicles.

