Singapore's Presidential Visit: Strengthening India-Odisha Ties

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is set to visit Odisha in January as part of strengthening bilateral ties with India. Singapore will be the first overseas partner at the 'Make in Odisha Conclave 2025'. The collaboration focuses on trade, defense, technology, and cultural exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:41 IST
Tharman Shanmugaratnam Image Credit: Wikipedia

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will visit Odisha in January, highlighting the first overseas partnership for the 'Make in Odisha Conclave 2025'.

Simon Wong, the Singapore High Commissioner to India, confirmed the visit in a meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the state secretariat Lok Seva Bhawan.

With a shared commitment to democracy, innovation, and sustainable development, Singapore and India aim to reinforce regional stability through deep historical, cultural, and economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

