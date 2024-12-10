Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Hathras

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, a devastating head-on collision between a truck and a van has claimed the lives of at least six people, including three children. The accident unfolded in Jaitpur village, as confirmed by the Hathras Junction police station.

According to Circle Officer Shaymveer Singh, the fatal accident resulted in the deaths of six individuals. Efforts are being made to contact the family members of the deceased to confirm their identities.

The community mourns the loss as officials work to gather more information about the circumstances leading up to this devastating event.

(With inputs from agencies.)