Fadnavis' Temple Visit Sparks New Life in Tulja Bhavani Restoration
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis visited the Tulja Bhavani temple, overseeing ongoing restoration. A redevelopment plan includes technical upgrades and funding. The temple received a donation of 11 gold biscuits. Fadnavis also traveled to Pandharpur, reflecting heightened conservation efforts at significant state temples.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the historic Tulja Bhavani temple in Dharashiv district, overseeing current restoration efforts. The Chief Minister highlighted a detailed redevelopment plan for the temple, emphasizing the need to include modern technical aspects.
Fadnavis assured the allocation of required funds to facilitate redevelopment of Tuljapur's 12th-century temple, one of Maharashtra's architectural gems maintained by the state's archaeological department. His visit included an assessment of the Bhavani Mandap, Shivaji Maharaj entry gate, and temple conservation initiatives.
The temple recently received an anonymous donation of 11 gold biscuits, valued at approximately Rs 1 crore. As restoration progresses, Fadnavis subsequently visited Pandharpur, emphasizing the government's commitment to safeguarding Maharashtra's cultural and religious heritage.
