India's Auto Industry Sets Sights on Global #1 Spot: Gadkari's Ambitious Vision

In a bold proclamation, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari declared that India's automobile industry is poised to become the world's largest within the next five years. Speaking at the Amazon Smbhav Summit, Gadkari highlighted the sector's impressive growth, noting its expansion from Rs 7 lakh crore to Rs 22 lakh crore under his tenure.

Gadkari outlined his ministry's strategic intentions to reduce logistics costs to 9% within two years, a significant cut from the current 16%. "In China, the cost is 8% and in the USA and Europe, it's 12%," he explained, underscoring India's competitive ambitions in the global market.

The minister also announced ambitious infrastructure projects aimed at drastically reducing travel times between major Indian cities. Trips like Delhi to Dehradun are set to shrink from nine to two hours by January 2025, enhancing connectivity and efficiency. Gadkari further advocated for the adoption of alternative fuels, including bio-ethanol, and plans to recycle organic waste into hydrogen, underscoring a commitment to sustainable, forward-thinking solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)