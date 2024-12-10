Left Menu

India's Auto Industry Sets Sights on Global #1 Spot: Gadkari's Ambitious Vision

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed confidence that India's automobile industry will become the global leader within five years. At the Amazon Smbhav Summit, he announced plans to reduce logistics costs to 9% and highlighted infrastructure projects that will drastically cut travel times between major cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:58 IST
India's Auto Industry Sets Sights on Global #1 Spot: Gadkari's Ambitious Vision
Nitin Gadkari Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold proclamation, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari declared that India's automobile industry is poised to become the world's largest within the next five years. Speaking at the Amazon Smbhav Summit, Gadkari highlighted the sector's impressive growth, noting its expansion from Rs 7 lakh crore to Rs 22 lakh crore under his tenure.

Gadkari outlined his ministry's strategic intentions to reduce logistics costs to 9% within two years, a significant cut from the current 16%. "In China, the cost is 8% and in the USA and Europe, it's 12%," he explained, underscoring India's competitive ambitions in the global market.

The minister also announced ambitious infrastructure projects aimed at drastically reducing travel times between major Indian cities. Trips like Delhi to Dehradun are set to shrink from nine to two hours by January 2025, enhancing connectivity and efficiency. Gadkari further advocated for the adoption of alternative fuels, including bio-ethanol, and plans to recycle organic waste into hydrogen, underscoring a commitment to sustainable, forward-thinking solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024