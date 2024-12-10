Tragedy in Kullu: Bus Plunges into Gorge, Claims Lives

A tragic bus accident occurred in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and leaving 15 seriously injured. Local police confirmed that the accident took place near Shawad village when the bus, carrying over 30 passengers on its route to Anni from Karsog, fell into a deep gorge.

Rescue operations commenced swiftly with the aid of local residents, as officials reported that 11 critically injured passengers were transported to IGMC Shimla for urgent medical care, while others received treatment in Rampur hospital. The crash severely damaged the bus, which descended approximately 120 meters down the hillside.

Officials identified the deceased as Dinanath, the bus driver from Mandi, along with Keshav Ram and Gulshan from Kullu. In response to the devastating accident, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri expressed their sorrow, instructing district authorities to provide comprehensive support to affected families and ensure full medical treatment for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)