Tragic Aftermath: Mumbai Bus Crash Sparks Outcry Over Missing Earrings and Reckless Driving

The family of Kaneez Ansari, among the seven victims of a fatal BEST bus crash in Mumbai, has raised allegations about missing gold earrings from her body during her transfer to Bhabha Hospital. The tragic incident has sparked a wave of concerns about hospital protocols and the reckless driving of BEST bus drivers.

Family members were also asked to bear costs for the coffin, medicines, and ambulance transport when her body was moved to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem. Dissatisfied with the compensation provided by the Maharashtra government, they criticize the authorities for failing to address ongoing issues with reckless BEST drivers.

Bhabha Hospital officials are investigating the claims about the missing earrings using CCTV footage, while Abid Sheikh, Ansari's son-in-law, recounted the horrific night when the out-of-control bus took her life, leaving a family bereaved and financially stressed.

