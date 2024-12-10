Rajasthan's Global Investment Boost: Synergy at the Forefront

Rajasthan is poised for substantial investment and growth as central and state governments work cohesively, said state Industries and Commerce Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore. His remarks came during a session with Singapore at the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024, focusing on sustainable industrial development.

The Singapore Country Session, titled 'Sustainable Industrial Development: A Singaporean Perspective', showcased the city's innovative strategies to harmonize economic growth with environmental sustainability, underscoring Rajasthan's dedication to global partnerships.

Key sectors targeted for Singaporean investment include logistics, renewable energy, and urban development. Naveen Jain, Secretary of the Finance Department, emphasized Rajasthan's leadership in sustainable advancements, citing Bhadla Solar Park and digital initiatives as examples of its resourcefulness and global collaboration.

