Left Menu

Stocks See-Saw Amid Inflation Concerns and Tech Gains

Wall Street's main indexes saw little change amid choppy trading on Tuesday, with investor focus on an upcoming inflation report that may influence Federal Reserve interest rate decisions. Tech stocks like Alphabet gained, while Oracle shares fell after missing projections, affecting associated tech companies like Dell and HP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:44 IST
Stocks See-Saw Amid Inflation Concerns and Tech Gains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street experienced a turbulent trading session on Tuesday, with its key indexes largely unchanged as investors keenly awaited an inflation report that could sway the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. The anticipation centers around the release of major data likely influencing upcoming monetary policy moves.

Tech stocks played a significant role in the day's trading dynamics. Alphabet, Google's parent company, was a standout, surging by 3.6% after announcing advancements in quantum computing technology. Conversely, Oracle's 7.2% slide, attributed to missing second-quarter financial projections, pressured other tech firms like Dell and Hewlett Packard.

Among notable stock movements, Alaska Airlines saw a significant leap of 14.2% following an optimistic profit forecast for the fourth quarter. In contrast, corporate giants like Pinterest and eBay saw their shares decline due to ratings downgrades. The overall narrative in the market remains one of caution, with significant attention on economic indicators ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024