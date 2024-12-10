Stocks See-Saw Amid Inflation Concerns and Tech Gains

Wall Street experienced a turbulent trading session on Tuesday, with its key indexes largely unchanged as investors keenly awaited an inflation report that could sway the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. The anticipation centers around the release of major data likely influencing upcoming monetary policy moves.

Tech stocks played a significant role in the day's trading dynamics. Alphabet, Google's parent company, was a standout, surging by 3.6% after announcing advancements in quantum computing technology. Conversely, Oracle's 7.2% slide, attributed to missing second-quarter financial projections, pressured other tech firms like Dell and Hewlett Packard.

Among notable stock movements, Alaska Airlines saw a significant leap of 14.2% following an optimistic profit forecast for the fourth quarter. In contrast, corporate giants like Pinterest and eBay saw their shares decline due to ratings downgrades. The overall narrative in the market remains one of caution, with significant attention on economic indicators ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting.

