Stampede Culinary Partners on the Auction Block for Nearly $1 Billion
Wynnchurch Capital is considering selling Stampede Culinary Partners, a meat products provider, in a deal potentially worth $1 billion. Investment bankers at Bank of America and North Point are exploring the sale, and high interest is expected due to strong demand for protein-rich foods. Stampede serves restaurants and grocery chains.
Wynnchurch Capital, the investment firm owning Stampede Culinary Partners, is contemplating a sale that could value the meat provider at nearly $1 billion, including debt, insiders reveal.
The firm has enlisted investment bankers from Bank of America and North Point to orchestrate the sale, anticipated to commence early next year, drawing potential interest from other investors, sources indicate. Stampede, headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois, reportedly earns approximately $100 million annually before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.
The steady demand in the U.S. for protein-rich foods is driven by health-conscious consumers, despite high inflation and rising food prices. Stampede packages and supplies various proteins to restaurants and grocery chains, alongside sous vide meals and other products. Wynnchurch, an Illinois-based enterprise that acquired Stampede in 2017, manages $9.2 billion in assets according to its website.
