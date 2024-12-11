Left Menu

Stampede Culinary Partners on the Auction Block for Nearly $1 Billion

Wynnchurch Capital is considering selling Stampede Culinary Partners, a meat products provider, in a deal potentially worth $1 billion. Investment bankers at Bank of America and North Point are exploring the sale, and high interest is expected due to strong demand for protein-rich foods. Stampede serves restaurants and grocery chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 00:30 IST
Stampede Culinary Partners on the Auction Block for Nearly $1 Billion

Wynnchurch Capital, the investment firm owning Stampede Culinary Partners, is contemplating a sale that could value the meat provider at nearly $1 billion, including debt, insiders reveal.

The firm has enlisted investment bankers from Bank of America and North Point to orchestrate the sale, anticipated to commence early next year, drawing potential interest from other investors, sources indicate. Stampede, headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois, reportedly earns approximately $100 million annually before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

The steady demand in the U.S. for protein-rich foods is driven by health-conscious consumers, despite high inflation and rising food prices. Stampede packages and supplies various proteins to restaurants and grocery chains, alongside sous vide meals and other products. Wynnchurch, an Illinois-based enterprise that acquired Stampede in 2017, manages $9.2 billion in assets according to its website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024