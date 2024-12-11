From Drunken Nights to Dutch Treats: The Decline of South Korea's Booze Culture

Nokdu Street in Seoul, once known for its vibrant nightlife, now tells a different story. Pub owner Jun Jung-sook recalls the bustling crowds but observes the shift towards quieter, half-empty establishments due to changing drinking habits.

This transformation has been influenced by several factors, including a decline in corporate after-work drinking sessions and a new generation of young female workers challenging traditional norms. Consumers face economic pressures due to high-interest rates and inflation, contributing to reduced spending on leisure activities.

Broader economic indicators reflect this trend in South Korea. Key statistics show declining alcohol consumption, reduced restaurant sales, and shrinking numbers of entertainment venues like Noraebangs, posing challenges for policymakers aiming to balance strong export performance with weak domestic demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)