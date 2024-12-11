Left Menu

From Drunken Nights to Dutch Treats: The Decline of South Korea's Booze Culture

In South Korea, the once-thriving drinking culture is experiencing a significant decline as younger generations prioritize health and cost concerns over traditional after-work booze gatherings. This shift affects businesses from pubs to Noraebangs, reflecting broader issues in the nation's domestic economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 06:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 06:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nokdu Street in Seoul, once known for its vibrant nightlife, now tells a different story. Pub owner Jun Jung-sook recalls the bustling crowds but observes the shift towards quieter, half-empty establishments due to changing drinking habits.

This transformation has been influenced by several factors, including a decline in corporate after-work drinking sessions and a new generation of young female workers challenging traditional norms. Consumers face economic pressures due to high-interest rates and inflation, contributing to reduced spending on leisure activities.

Broader economic indicators reflect this trend in South Korea. Key statistics show declining alcohol consumption, reduced restaurant sales, and shrinking numbers of entertainment venues like Noraebangs, posing challenges for policymakers aiming to balance strong export performance with weak domestic demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

