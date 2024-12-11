Left Menu

Bankruptcy Battle: The Onion vs. Infowars

A U.S. bankruptcy judge stopped The Onion from purchasing Infowars during an auction due to claims of collusion and insufficient bidding. The Onion aimed to revamp Infowars as a parody site, while Alex Jones' legal entanglements and debts remain a significant challenge for creditors seeking compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 11:04 IST
Bankruptcy Battle: The Onion vs. Infowars

A U.S. bankruptcy judge has blocked the parody site The Onion from acquiring conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' Infowars. The decision was influenced by allegations of auction collusion and inadequate bidding.

Judge Christopher Lopez found that the court-appointed bankruptcy trustee made an error by not promoting sufficient competitive bidding during the auction.

Infowars' sale process has sparked controversy, highlighting the complexities surrounding Jones' financial obligations following his defamation rulings related to the Sandy Hook massacre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024