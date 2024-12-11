Bankruptcy Battle: The Onion vs. Infowars

A U.S. bankruptcy judge has blocked the parody site The Onion from acquiring conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' Infowars. The decision was influenced by allegations of auction collusion and inadequate bidding.

Judge Christopher Lopez found that the court-appointed bankruptcy trustee made an error by not promoting sufficient competitive bidding during the auction.

Infowars' sale process has sparked controversy, highlighting the complexities surrounding Jones' financial obligations following his defamation rulings related to the Sandy Hook massacre.

(With inputs from agencies.)