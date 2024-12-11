Travel Food Services Takes Off with Rs 2,000 Crore IPO Plan
Travel Food Services is launching a Rs 2,000 crore IPO via an offer-for-sale by Kapur Family Trust. The company, supported by SSP Group, operates 397 Travel QSR outlets mainly in airports across India and Malaysia. Financial performance showed growth, with a 31% revenue increase in fiscal 2024.
- Country:
- India
Travel Food Services, a key player in the travel quick-service restaurant sector, has filed for a Rs 2,000 crore initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This major financial move will be an offer-for-sale led by the Kapur Family Trust.
The company, primarily serving at airports in India and Malaysia, showcases a robust selection of food and beverage concepts. After its 2009 inception, TFS boasts a network of 397 outlets. Supported by SSP Group, a leader in travel food and beverage, TFS has marked significant growth in recent years.
Financially, TFS reported a 31% increase in revenue for fiscal 2024, reaching Rs 1,396.32 crore, alongside a profit surge of 18.6% to Rs 298 crore. The IPO's proceeds will go to the selling shareholder, while the equity shares are set for listing on the NSE and BSE.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Travel Food Services
- IPO
- Kapur Family Trust
- airports
- SSP Group
- QSR
- India
- Malaysia
- revenue growth
- SEBI
ALSO READ
Reviving India's Constitution: A Call to Action in Its 75th Year
Bullish Momentum Extends in Indian Markets Amid MSCI Rebalancing
Gautam Gambhir's Emergency Return: Impact on India's Pink Ball Preparations
Empowering India's MSMEs: The Quantum Leap Revolution
Empowering India's MSMEs: The Quantum Leap Revolution