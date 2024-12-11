Travel Food Services Takes Off with Rs 2,000 Crore IPO Plan

Travel Food Services, a key player in the travel quick-service restaurant sector, has filed for a Rs 2,000 crore initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This major financial move will be an offer-for-sale led by the Kapur Family Trust.

The company, primarily serving at airports in India and Malaysia, showcases a robust selection of food and beverage concepts. After its 2009 inception, TFS boasts a network of 397 outlets. Supported by SSP Group, a leader in travel food and beverage, TFS has marked significant growth in recent years.

Financially, TFS reported a 31% increase in revenue for fiscal 2024, reaching Rs 1,396.32 crore, alongside a profit surge of 18.6% to Rs 298 crore. The IPO's proceeds will go to the selling shareholder, while the equity shares are set for listing on the NSE and BSE.

