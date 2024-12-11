Left Menu

Travel Food Services Takes Off with Rs 2,000 Crore IPO Plan

Travel Food Services is launching a Rs 2,000 crore IPO via an offer-for-sale by Kapur Family Trust. The company, supported by SSP Group, operates 397 Travel QSR outlets mainly in airports across India and Malaysia. Financial performance showed growth, with a 31% revenue increase in fiscal 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:59 IST
Travel Food Services Takes Off with Rs 2,000 Crore IPO Plan
  • Country:
  • India

Travel Food Services, a key player in the travel quick-service restaurant sector, has filed for a Rs 2,000 crore initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This major financial move will be an offer-for-sale led by the Kapur Family Trust.

The company, primarily serving at airports in India and Malaysia, showcases a robust selection of food and beverage concepts. After its 2009 inception, TFS boasts a network of 397 outlets. Supported by SSP Group, a leader in travel food and beverage, TFS has marked significant growth in recent years.

Financially, TFS reported a 31% increase in revenue for fiscal 2024, reaching Rs 1,396.32 crore, alongside a profit surge of 18.6% to Rs 298 crore. The IPO's proceeds will go to the selling shareholder, while the equity shares are set for listing on the NSE and BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024