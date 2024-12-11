Left Menu

Revving Towards a Greener Future: Hybrid Vehicles in India's Sustainable Transition

Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Executive VP, Vikram Gulati, emphasizes aligning automobile taxation with India's sustainability goals, advocating incentives for hybrid technology. Addressing criticisms from rivals, Gulati asserts hybrids' crucial role alongside electric vehicles in reducing fossil fuel consumption and achieving 'Make in India' aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-12-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 15:36 IST
Revving Towards a Greener Future: Hybrid Vehicles in India's Sustainable Transition
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The automobile taxation landscape in India may soon see a shift if Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Executive Vice President, Vikram Gulati, has his way. Gulati argues for a focus on national goals of reducing fossil fuel consumption, decarbonization, and supporting 'Make in India' initiatives. He calls for an inclusive approach that extends tax incentives beyond just fully electric vehicles.

In a recent interview, Gulati highlighted the newly launched Camry hybrid as a testament to the role hybrid technology could play in India's electrification journey. He stresses that hybrids, alongside other innovative technologies, should receive proportionate tax incentives to help realize the country’s sustainable objectives.

With current tax rates benefiting electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cells, Gulati's call for a broader incentive framework comes amid a fast-evolving automotive landscape. His stance highlights the need to look at global examples, such as Europe’s carbon emission-based taxation, urging India to re-evaluate its policies for a more holistic approach to sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024