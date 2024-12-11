Stock Market Showcases Stability Amid Year-End Fluctuations

The stock market demonstrated stability on Wednesday, closing nearly flat. The BSE Sensex slipped slightly by 13.34 points to settle at 81,496.70, and the NSE Nifty saw a minor decline of 20.25 points, ending at 24,630.30. As the year draws to a close, the markets are in a consolidation phase.

Within the Nifty 50 index, market breadth revealed a mix of 26 stocks advancing and 23 stocks declining. Trent, Bajaj Finance, Britannia, Shriram Finance, and Hero Motocorp emerged as top gainers, showing substantial buying interest. In contrast, stocks like JSW Steel, Adani Ports, NTPC, SBI, and Axis Bank pulled the indices down.

Foreign investors maintained a bullish stance, purchasing equities worth Rs1,285 crores on Tuesday, reflecting sustained interest in Indian markets amid volatile conditions. All eyes are on today's release of the US Consumer Price Index inflation data, a pivotal event that could shape global market directions and impact central bank policies significantly.

Analysts suggest this period of consolidation is typical as market participants digest economic data and corporate earnings. According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, subtle movements in the Indian market reflect mixed global sentiments, ahead of the US CPI data which could influence Federal Reserve policies.

Nair noted a marginal uptick in bond yields alongside a stronger US dollar. Defensive sectors, specifically FMCG and pharmaceuticals, exhibited growth, while the metals sector gained from optimism over potential Chinese stimulus measures. VLA Ambala, Co-Founder of Stock Market Today, highlighted the rise in gold demand sparked by the government's stance on sovereign gold bonds and rising gold prices.

Ambala emphasized the increased interest in gold stocks and ETFs, driven by inflation concerns and high demand. Finance Minister's acknowledgment of India's inflationary pressures underscores a significant global challenge. Additionally, the depreciating Indian rupee continues to impact GDP valuations, adding to economic concerns, with the new RBI Governor tasked with crafting monetary policy strategies to tackle inflation in collaboration with the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)