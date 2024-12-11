India's Maritime Might: Steering Towards Global Economic Power
India's maritime sector is set to play a crucial role in the nation's ambition to become the world's third-largest economy, with a focus on sustainable development and enhanced trade connectivity. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the sector's strategic advantages at the Indian Maritime Heritage Conclave 2024.
India's maritime sector is strategically positioning itself to transform the nation into the world's third-largest economy, as revealed by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Indian Maritime Heritage Conclave 2024.
With a projected USD 6 trillion global blue economy by 2030, India's focus on sustainable ocean resources is central to its economic and employment growth aspirations, emphasized the Vice President.
The Sagarmala programme and Coastal Shipping Bill 2024 are pivotal in optimizing logistics networks and enhancing connectivity, reinforcing India's position as a favored investment destination by global institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
