India's Maritime Might: Steering Towards Global Economic Power

India's maritime sector is strategically positioning itself to transform the nation into the world's third-largest economy, as revealed by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Indian Maritime Heritage Conclave 2024.

With a projected USD 6 trillion global blue economy by 2030, India's focus on sustainable ocean resources is central to its economic and employment growth aspirations, emphasized the Vice President.

The Sagarmala programme and Coastal Shipping Bill 2024 are pivotal in optimizing logistics networks and enhancing connectivity, reinforcing India's position as a favored investment destination by global institutions.

