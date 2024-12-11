BoC Contemplates Strategic Rate Cut Amid Economic Challenges
The Bank of Canada is expected to cut its policy rate by 50 basis points amid troubling economic indicators, including slow growth and weak unemployment data. Analysts warn that back-to-back rate reductions could induce panic. The economic outlook remains mixed, with inflation within target and the economy operating in excess supply.
The Bank of Canada is expected to implement a 50 basis point reduction to its key policy rate this Wednesday, economists have revealed. Troubling signals such as weak job statistics and slow economic growth indicate the need for intervention, as the country's economic performance falters below projections.
While the majority support the move, some warn that consecutive rate cuts of this magnitude could fuel economic panic, suggesting an unstable fiscal landscape. Although inflation remains within the 1%-3% target and unemployment levels are comparable to pre-pandemic figures, concerns persist over the economy's long-term stability.
Currency markets forecast an 88% probability for this significant rate cut. However, voices like Royce Mendes of Desjardins Group caution against potential policy missteps given existing economic uncertainties. As the BoC prepares its Wednesday announcement, the implications of its decision loom large.
(With inputs from agencies.)
