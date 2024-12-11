Vantage Markets Celebrates 15 Years with Spectacular APAC Gala Dinner
Vantage Markets hosted a grand gala dinner in Bangkok to celebrate its 15th anniversary, highlighting achievements and partnerships. The event, attended by prominent figures, awarded key contributors and featured a stunning musical performance. The night concluded with a reveal of the Vantage F1 car and exciting prize draws.
In a dazzling celebration, Vantage Markets marked its 15th anniversary with an extravagant APAC Gala Dinner in Bangkok. The event was a significant occasion, highlighting the company's achievements and its robust partnerships within the region.
The gala was graced by Marc Despallieres, Vantage's Chief Strategy & Trading Officer, who emphasized the firm's dedication to innovation and client empowerment. Key awards were presented to honor exceptional partners and contributors.
A highlight of the night was the presence of Thailand's celebrity couple, Lydia Sarunrat and Matthew Deane, adding star power to the evening. With an exciting reveal of the Vantage F1 car and a series of thrilling prize draws, the anniversary celebration encapsulated Vantage's legacy and forward-looking vision.
