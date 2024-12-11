Debate Over Clerkage Charges on Waitlisted Railway Tickets

In a recent Lok Sabha session, the railway ministry addressed concerns regarding clerkage charges on cancelled waitlisted tickets. The ministry affirmed that revenue from these charges supports essential railway operations and maintenance.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that these charges are part of a broader financial strategy, as they contribute to the railway's total receipts. Despite inquiries, there are no plans to waive these charges, as they are crucial for sustaining infrastructural and service developments.

The debate, triggered by questions from Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Choudhary, highlighted customer dissatisfaction with charges on cancelled waitlisted tickets. However, the ministry pointed out options like the upgradation and VIKALP schemes to mitigate passenger inconvenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)