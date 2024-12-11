Railways Amendment Bill 2024: Separating Fact from Fiction
The Railways Amendment Bill 2024, passed in the Lok Sabha, is designed to enhance the functioning and independence of India’s railways without leading to privatization. The bill aims to improve operations by appointing an independent regulator while ensuring that central government oversees the Railway Board's appointments and criteria.
On Wednesday, the government categorically stated that the Railways Amendment Bill will not result in the privatization of the national carrier, dismissing what it called a 'fake narrative' being pushed by some opposition members.
The Lok Sabha approved the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, by a voice vote, following a debate initially delayed by disruptions in parliamentary proceedings. Railway Minister Ashiwni Vaishnaw criticized the opposition for spreading misinformation about the bill's intent.
The bill, which aims to enhance the Railway Board's functioning and independence, proposes appointing an independent regulator responsible for fare determination and other competitive measures. Amid concerns voiced by opposition members about privatization, the government remains firm in expanding railway infrastructure in line with the nation's growing economy.
