Myanmar's Economic Turmoil: A Nation in Crisis

Myanmar's economy is facing severe contraction this year, the World Bank reported on Wednesday. Floods and armed conflicts are taking a heavy toll nearly four years after the military ousted the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

The bank's update highlighted extensive damage, with a fifth of structures and a tenth of roads heavily affected by flooding during intense monsoons and a typhoon in September, leaving 2 million people homeless. Persistent fighting has disrupted farming and manufacturing, severely impacting lives and heightening economic uncertainties.

The United Nations warns of escalating conflict, with millions displaced and critical projects delayed. Economic instability has devalued Myanmar's currency, spiking inflation and food prices. The turmoil underscores a deteriorating outlook as exports decline and tourism stalls, amidst worsening conditions if fighting continues.

