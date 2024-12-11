Left Menu

Harbour Line Halt: Technical Snag Disrupts Train Services in Navi Mumbai

A technical issue halted local train services on the Harbour line between Panvel and Khandeswar in Navi Mumbai for roughly two hours. Services resumed by 4 pm, but delays and cancellations persisted on the CSMT-Panvel section. The disruption affected roughly 10 lakh daily commuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A technical snag on Wednesday severely disrupted local train services on the Harbour line between Panvel and Khandeswar stations in Navi Mumbai, as confirmed by railway officials.

Services were eventually restored by 4 pm, yet the aftermath of this disruption lingered throughout the evening with some cancellations and delays on the CSMT-Panvel section.

Earlier in the day, several passengers were left stranded across various stations and on trains. The delays, exacerbated by track circuit issues, led to congested trains on this commonly used route connecting Navi Mumbai to south Mumbai and western suburbs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

