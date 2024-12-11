Harbour Line Halt: Technical Snag Disrupts Train Services in Navi Mumbai

A technical snag on Wednesday severely disrupted local train services on the Harbour line between Panvel and Khandeswar stations in Navi Mumbai, as confirmed by railway officials.

Services were eventually restored by 4 pm, yet the aftermath of this disruption lingered throughout the evening with some cancellations and delays on the CSMT-Panvel section.

Earlier in the day, several passengers were left stranded across various stations and on trains. The delays, exacerbated by track circuit issues, led to congested trains on this commonly used route connecting Navi Mumbai to south Mumbai and western suburbs.

