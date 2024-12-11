Tragic End in Mumbai: Kerala Man Loses Life in Fatal Bus Accident

A 55-year-old Kerala resident lost his life in a tragic accident in Mumbai, when he was struck by a motorcycle and subsequently run over by a BEST bus, officials reported on Wednesday evening.

This incident represents the second fatal accident involving BEST vehicles in just three days, following a deadly crash in Kurla, which resulted in seven deaths.

The Kerala man, identified as Hasenar Anduhi, was hit by a motorbike in front of Hotel Shivala near CSMT. The BEST bus then tragically ran over him, confirmed the police. The bus driver, Dnyandeo Jagdale, has been detained for questioning, and a case is being registered while efforts to locate the motorcyclist continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)