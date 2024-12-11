Left Menu

Tragic End in Mumbai: Kerala Man Loses Life in Fatal Bus Accident

A 55-year-old man from Kerala was killed in a tragic accident after being hit by a motorcycle and run over by a BEST bus in Mumbai. The incident is the second fatal crash involving BEST vehicles in just three days. Police have detained the bus driver and are seeking the motorcyclist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:42 IST
Tragic End in Mumbai: Kerala Man Loses Life in Fatal Bus Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old Kerala resident lost his life in a tragic accident in Mumbai, when he was struck by a motorcycle and subsequently run over by a BEST bus, officials reported on Wednesday evening.

This incident represents the second fatal accident involving BEST vehicles in just three days, following a deadly crash in Kurla, which resulted in seven deaths.

The Kerala man, identified as Hasenar Anduhi, was hit by a motorbike in front of Hotel Shivala near CSMT. The BEST bus then tragically ran over him, confirmed the police. The bus driver, Dnyandeo Jagdale, has been detained for questioning, and a case is being registered while efforts to locate the motorcyclist continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024