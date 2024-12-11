Left Menu

Dense Fog Disrupts Kolkata Airport Operations

Flight operations at Kolkata's NSCBI airport faced disruptions due to dense fog, affecting 24 flights. Governor C V Ananda Bose's travel was canceled, and several flights were delayed or diverted. Low visibility procedures were implemented between 4.18 am and 6.16 am to ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Flight operations at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport were severely disrupted on Wednesday morning due to dense fog, significantly reducing visibility, according to officials.

A total of 24 flights were affected, with 18 domestic and two international departures delayed. Additionally, four flights destined for Kolkata had to be diverted to other airports, exacerbating the travel chaos.

The low visibility procedures (LVP) were activated at 4.38 am and lifted at 10.22 am as conditions improved. The procedures are crucial for maintaining safety standards during poor weather conditions, with coordination among airport operators, air traffic control, and pilots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

