Left Menu

Maersk Anticipates Container Market Surge amid Complex Challenges

Maersk anticipates a 5-7% growth in the global container market, driven by U.S. demand amid potential port strikes and tariffs. The company aids customers in pre-ordering and re-routing strategies to mitigate risks. The expected disruption in the Red Sea could persist until 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 00:52 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 00:52 IST
Maersk Anticipates Container Market Surge amid Complex Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global shipping titan Maersk predicts a robust expansion in the container market, forecasting a growth of up to 7% buoyed by strong U.S. demand, despite looming port strikes and tariffs on international goods.

Charles van der Steene, Maersk's North America regional president, highlighted these projections at the Reuters NEXT conference, pointing to resilient consumption from U.S. firms as a key driver.

Maersk, which counts Walmart and Nike among its clients, raised its profit outlook and strategizes with customers on optimal shipping routes and risk mitigation in anticipation of continued Red Sea disruptions through 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024