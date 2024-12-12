Maersk Anticipates Container Market Surge amid Complex Challenges
Maersk anticipates a 5-7% growth in the global container market, driven by U.S. demand amid potential port strikes and tariffs. The company aids customers in pre-ordering and re-routing strategies to mitigate risks. The expected disruption in the Red Sea could persist until 2025.
Global shipping titan Maersk predicts a robust expansion in the container market, forecasting a growth of up to 7% buoyed by strong U.S. demand, despite looming port strikes and tariffs on international goods.
Charles van der Steene, Maersk's North America regional president, highlighted these projections at the Reuters NEXT conference, pointing to resilient consumption from U.S. firms as a key driver.
Maersk, which counts Walmart and Nike among its clients, raised its profit outlook and strategizes with customers on optimal shipping routes and risk mitigation in anticipation of continued Red Sea disruptions through 2025.
