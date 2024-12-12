Grim Toll: Road Accidents Claim Lives of Young Indians
Every year, 1.78 lakh people die from road accidents in India, with 60% of victims aged 18-34. Factors include disregarding traffic laws, like not wearing helmets or jumping red lights. Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are notable hotspots for these fatalities.
- Country:
- India
The tragedy of road accidents continues to cast a shadow over India as a staggering 1.78 lakh fatalities are reported annually. Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari revealed that a shocking 60% of victims fall within the 18-34 age bracket.
Minister Gadkari lamented the widespread neglect of traffic regulations. The absence of fear towards the law leads to unsafe practices such as riding two-wheelers without helmets and ignoring red signals, a situation he termed 'strange.'
While Uttar Pradesh records the highest number of deaths due to road accidents, Delhi ranks first among cities, followed closely by Bengaluru and Jaipur. These statistics highlight regional challenges in road safety enforcement and the urgent need for stricter measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Government Takes Action Against Sambhal Protesters
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Reviews Jhansi Medical College Fire Report
Uttar Pradesh Takes Decisive Action Following Tragic Medical College Fire
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme Faces Scrutiny Over Allegations of Substandard Gifts
Uttar Pradesh Pavilion Shines at IITF 2024 with Prestigious Gold Medal