Sky Route Unlocked: Guwahati-Ahmedabad Direct Flight Soars
The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport has launched a new daily direct flight connecting Guwahati and Ahmedabad, operated by IndiGo. This longest route from Guwahati aims to enhance connectivity, boosting business and leisure travel, as well as providing access to education, healthcare, and employment.
The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport announced the commencement of a new daily direct flight between Guwahati and Ahmedabad this week.
Operated by IndiGo under the management of Adani Group's facility, this route enhances connectivity, fostering economic growth by opening up avenues for both business and leisure travel.
The direct flight, notable as the longest from Guwahati, is expected to facilitate easier access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities in both regions.
