Sky Route Unlocked: Guwahati-Ahmedabad Direct Flight Soars

The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport announced the commencement of a new daily direct flight between Guwahati and Ahmedabad this week.

Operated by IndiGo under the management of Adani Group's facility, this route enhances connectivity, fostering economic growth by opening up avenues for both business and leisure travel.

The direct flight, notable as the longest from Guwahati, is expected to facilitate easier access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities in both regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)