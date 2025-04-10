Boosting Connectivity: Rs 5,800 Crore National Highway Projects Unveiled in Madhya Pradesh

In a significant boost to infrastructure, Union Minister of Road and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated National Highway projects totaling Rs 5,800 crore at Badnawar, Dhar district on Thursday. The projects encompass a range of constructions, including multiple lane roads and flyovers, as part of efforts to enhance the state's connectivity and economic prospects.

The inauguration ceremony saw a bhoomi pujan for projects like the Sandalpur-Nasrullaganj 4-lane road, flyovers, and underpasses in strategic locations, and a new 4/6-lane Greenfield Highway from Ujjain-Garoth. CM Yadav highlighted the economic and employment opportunities these projects bring to local communities while expressing gratitude to Union Minister Gadkari and Prime Minister Modi for their support.

Minister Gadkari emphasized the government's commitment to making Madhya Pradesh a key player in India's economic ascent. He also announced ambitious plans to surpass the American highway network in the next three years. Additional projects worth Rs 12,000 crore were approved, with more announcements expected under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)