India 2025 Jobs Report: Decoding Future Employment Trends

In a significant revelation, Taggd, in partnership with CII, Masters' Union, and PeopleStrong Academy, has released the India Decoding Jobs Report 2025. This report provides critical insights into emerging employment trends, showcasing India's quest for transformative growth amid global economic uncertainties. Highlighting an impressive 9.75% hiring intent for fiscal year 2025-26, the study underscores a combination of replacement and new role hiring set to fuel a 24% expansion in the workforce.

According to Devashish Sharma, CEO of Taggd, India is establishing new global economic benchmarks through resilient strategies and economic stability. With projections positioning India as the third-largest economy by 2028, the report predicts substantial growth in Global In-House Centers (GICs) and emphasizes the growing significance of AI in recruitment processes.

Additionally, the report sheds light on the rapid rise of regional talent hubs like Jaipur and Coimbatore, driven by cost efficiency and fresh talent availability. It also highlights the crucial role of AI in recruitment, with significant integration into skill assessments and resume screening. These developments align with India's ambitious sustainability goals, further enhanced by robust upskilling initiatives preparing the workforce in AI, robotics, and cybersecurity.

The introduction of the India Decoding Jobs Matrix furnishes a sophisticated analysis of job growth potential across key industries. This matrix aims to provide valuable insights for employers and job seekers, guiding strategic workforce planning in line with India's economic aspirations. Taggd, at the forefront of recruitment innovation, maintains its leadership through strategic talent acquisition partnerships and cutting-edge solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)