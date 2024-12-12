Left Menu

India's Exports Poised to Hit Trillion-Dollar Mark: Goyal's Strategic Vision

Union Minister Piyush Goyal forecasts India's exports will surpass USD 1 trillion within two years, highlighting significant growth in infrastructure and foreign investments. Goyal applauds India's global recognition as a prime investment hub, underpinning his vision of India becoming a USD 30-35 trillion economy by 2047.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, conveyed optimism about India's economic trajectory, predicting that the nation's exports will exceed USD 1 trillion in the coming years. At the India Economic Conclave, he pointed out that Indian exports are anticipated to go beyond USD 800 billion this year, showcasing the country's expanding international trade presence.

Goyal emphasized India's emergence as an attractive investment hub, stating, 'Exports are set to surpass $800 billion this year and approaching a trillion dollars soon. Globally, India is recognized as a prime investment destination.' His remarks suggest a positive outlook on India's burgeoning market influence.

He detailed the government's comprehensive strategy in fostering economic growth, including extensive infrastructure projects, social welfare initiatives prioritizing women's empowerment, and ensuring no child lacks essential needs. The minister praised the proliferation of roads and expressways and highlighted 4G and 5G technological advancements, crucial for rural connectivity.

Goyal noted a significant surge in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), with a 119% rise over the past decade compared to the previous one. This influx, with two-thirds arriving in the last decade, underscores robust global faith in India's economic capabilities.

Looking forward, Goyal projected India is on track to becoming a USD 30-35 trillion economy by 2047, aligning with the country's 'Viksit Bharat' vision of prosperity and development. He emphasized India's aspiration to engage dynamically with global economies, encapsulating a vision of national confidence and ambition.

