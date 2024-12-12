Left Menu

India's Economic Resilience: Thriving Amid Global Challenges

India is projected to achieve a 6.5-7% economic growth this fiscal year, driven by domestic initiatives, trade, and services. Speeches by Dr. V Anantha Nageswaran and Sunil Barthwal emphasize capital formation, mental health, and digital literacy as key areas for sustained progress and global competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:27 IST
India's Economic Resilience: Thriving Amid Global Challenges
Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran (Photo@FollowCII). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is on the verge of meeting its economic growth target of 6.5-7 percent for the current fiscal year, according to Dr. V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India. Speaking at the Global Economic Policy Forum 2024, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Dr. Nageswaran stressed the need for long-term growth amid global economic challenges.

Dr. Nageswaran emphasized the importance of bolstering domestic growth drivers such as capital formation and innovation. Addressing concerns regarding potential economic slowdown, he assured that India remains poised to achieve its fiscal goals, identifying capital formation as crucial. The private sector is anticipated to play a significant role with increasing investments over the next five years, fueled by profitability and robust balance sheets.

The event also witnessed the participation of Sunil Barthwal, Secretary of the Department of Commerce & Industry, who highlighted India's trade-driven growth. India's economy is among the most open globally, with 45.8 percent of GDP attributed to trade. This growth from 17.1 percent in 1991-92 is complemented by rising integration into global value chains and a robust services sector, which now accounts for 43.8 percent of India's exports, significantly above the global average.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024