TECNO's PHANTOM V2 Series Debuts with Foldable Innovation

TECNO has rolled out its much-anticipated PHANTOM V2 Series, introducing the PHANTOM V Fold 2 and PHANTOM V Flip 2. Available exclusively on Amazon from December 13, these devices are priced at Rs. 79,999 and Rs. 34,999 for a limited time.

The PHANTOM V2 Series highlights TECNO's leadership in foldable phone technology, with designs bolstered by Corning Gorilla Glass and aerospace-grade materials for enhanced durability. The PHANTOM V Fold 2 boasts the largest display under Rs. 100,000, designed for both outstanding visual performance and productivity.

Packed with powerful batteries and AI-driven features, these devices are tailored for users with demanding schedules. With the introduction of the PHANTOM V Pen and TECNO's upgraded AI, creativity and multitasking are made seamless, setting new standards for productivity-centric tech offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)