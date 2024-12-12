TECNO's PHANTOM V2 Series Debuts with Foldable Innovation
TECNO has launched the PHANTOM V2 Series, featuring the PHANTOM V Fold 2 and V Flip 2, on Amazon. With prices starting at Rs. 79,999 and Rs. 34,999 respectively, these phones are built for durability and productivity, integrating top-notch features to cater to high-paced lifestyles.
TECNO has rolled out its much-anticipated PHANTOM V2 Series, introducing the PHANTOM V Fold 2 and PHANTOM V Flip 2. Available exclusively on Amazon from December 13, these devices are priced at Rs. 79,999 and Rs. 34,999 for a limited time.
The PHANTOM V2 Series highlights TECNO's leadership in foldable phone technology, with designs bolstered by Corning Gorilla Glass and aerospace-grade materials for enhanced durability. The PHANTOM V Fold 2 boasts the largest display under Rs. 100,000, designed for both outstanding visual performance and productivity.
Packed with powerful batteries and AI-driven features, these devices are tailored for users with demanding schedules. With the introduction of the PHANTOM V Pen and TECNO's upgraded AI, creativity and multitasking are made seamless, setting new standards for productivity-centric tech offerings.
