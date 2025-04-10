Sikkim Unveils Sabbatical Leave Scheme for Workforce Productivity

The Sikkim government has introduced an innovative Sabbatical Leave Scheme aimed at enhancing work productivity among its employees. This initiative was made public by the Department of Personnel on April 7.

The Sabbatical Leave Scheme allows both permanent and temporary employees the opportunity to take extended leaves to pursue personal or professional growth. This innovative approach ensures no disruption in service, offering an avenue for further studies, diplomas, or specialized training in their respective fields. This aligns with the government's drive to bolster personal and professional development across its workforce.

Details of the scheme, including eligibility and terms, were outlined in a recent circular. Department heads are empowered to approve leaves for Group C and D employees, while the Secretary of the Department of Personnel oversees approvals for Group A and B employees. Temporary employees are eligible after six months of service, with emphasis on maintaining department functionality during leaves.

(With inputs from agencies.)