Left Menu

Sikkim Unveils Sabbatical Leave Scheme for Workforce Productivity

The Sikkim government has launched a Sabbatical Leave Scheme to boost work productivity among permanent and temporary employees. The initiative allows employees to take extended leave to pursue personal or professional goals, such as further education or business ventures, without service disruption. Departmental approvals vary by employee group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 10-04-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 16:32 IST
Sikkim Unveils Sabbatical Leave Scheme for Workforce Productivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sikkim government has introduced an innovative Sabbatical Leave Scheme aimed at enhancing work productivity among its employees. This initiative was made public by the Department of Personnel on April 7.

The Sabbatical Leave Scheme allows both permanent and temporary employees the opportunity to take extended leaves to pursue personal or professional growth. This innovative approach ensures no disruption in service, offering an avenue for further studies, diplomas, or specialized training in their respective fields. This aligns with the government's drive to bolster personal and professional development across its workforce.

Details of the scheme, including eligibility and terms, were outlined in a recent circular. Department heads are empowered to approve leaves for Group C and D employees, while the Secretary of the Department of Personnel oversees approvals for Group A and B employees. Temporary employees are eligible after six months of service, with emphasis on maintaining department functionality during leaves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025