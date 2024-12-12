ECB's Strategy to Navigate Inflation and Economic Recovery

The European Central Bank, headed by President Christine Lagarde, has opted to cut the three key ECB interest rates by 25 basis points. This strategic move aims to steer inflation and stimulate economic recovery, while cautioning that key risks to growth remain.

Lagarde emphasized the ECB's commitment to achieving a medium-term inflation target of two percent. The bank's decisions are rooted in a meticulous assessment of current economic and financial data, underscoring a cautious yet decisive approach amid global uncertainties.

Despite signs of easing financing conditions, Lagarde highlighted the ongoing challenges posed by geopolitical tensions and the potential impact on energy prices and trade. The ECB will maintain a flexible stance, adjusting measures as needed to ensure financial stability and support monetary policy transmission.

