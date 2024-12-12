Left Menu

Winter Wanderlust: Travelers Flock to Exotic Destinations

Thai beaches, Vietnamese cities, and London's allure have positioned them as top winter travel destinations, with a spike in bookings. Domestic hill stations in India are witnessing growth too. Airfare trends vary, showing a rise for some international routes and a drop for others as travelers opt for diverse journeys.

Updated: 12-12-2024 20:15 IST
This winter season, Thailand, Vietnam, London, and Bali have emerged as major travel destinations, experiencing an 80-100% surge in flight bookings, according to travel data from Ixigo and Abhibus.

In India, picturesque northern hill stations like Jammu, Srinagar, and Dehradun are gaining popularity for their snowy landscapes, driving up the year-on-year growth in flight bookings. Spiritual destinations such as Shirdi, Tirupati, Amritsar, and Varanasi have also witnessed increased interest, with some reporting a remarkable growth of up to 669% compared to last year, Ixigo revealed.

Airfare trends present a mixed picture. While flights to international hotspots like Bangkok and Phuket have seen fare hikes, routes such as Mumbai-London experienced significant reductions. Domestically, some routes show moderate increases, while others have seen declines, reflecting shifting preferences among travelers as the year-end holiday season approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

